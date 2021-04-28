JPSO: Several juveniles escape Bridge City Correctional Center for youth

BRIDGE CITY (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms multiple juveniles have escaped from the Bridge City Center for youth overnight.
Deputies are currently searching for them.
The Office of Juvenile Justice is handling the case.
Residents tell FOX 8 they received an automated voicemail informing them to be on the lookout for six young men who escaped and “may be in your area.”
One person was from the Uptown area, the other from the Carrollton area.
The exact number of escaped youths was not clear.
This story will be updated.
