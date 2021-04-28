Fundraiser for first responder families named in honor of fallen trooper

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A foundation named for a fallen state trooper will hold a fundraiser next month to raise funds for first responder families that have experienced the loss of a loved one.
The wife of Trooper George Baker, who died in the line of duty pursuing suspects in Hammond last year, Heather Baker, said that her family has established a foundation called “L 36: A Warrior’s Way”. The goal of the foundation is to provide aid for families in the State of Louisiana after one of their own is fallen in the line of duty.
On May 22, the foundation is hosting one of their first major fundraising events, a gala to be held at Le Fleur De Lis Reception Hall and Louisiana Catering Company on North 6th Street in Ponchatoula.
Heather Baker said that the event will be a celebration of her husband’s life and that there will be dinner, music, and an open bar. Cocktail attire is required and attendees must be over the age of 18.
Tickets are available for purchase by searching “L36: A Warrior’s Way” on the event website Eventbrite.
For more information about the foundation, visit www.georgebakerl36.com
