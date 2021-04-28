Four suspects arrested, charged with murder in Hammond home invasion case

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Four suspects have been charged following a home invasion in which a homeowner stabbed Devin Mitchell, 27, of Hammond, to death, said Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Mitchell and several suspects reportedly broke into a home on East Louisiana Ave. near Range Road on April 21 when the homeowner returned to residence with their children.
Travis said that the suspects fired guns and were armed and the homeowner was not. The homeowner physically fought off four male suspects, who were armed, and ended up grabbing a pair of scissors, stabbing Mitchell to death during the scuffle.
During the stabbing, the other suspects fled the scene, Travis said.
“We have arrested four suspects that were on the scene and we believe more arrests are coming,” said Travis. “They have been charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, among other charges.”
Travis explained that detectives working the case say the suspects can be charged with first-degree murder themselves for participating and conspiring in the event that led to a death.
Noting that the crime involved a group of people Travis said that the sheriff’s office has reason to believe that the crime could be gang-related, an issue he said is on the rise in the parish.
“We have been working closely with the District Attorney’s office, the Hammond Police Department, and other local agencies and have seen an uptick in activity in the area,” Travis said. “In reviewing these crimes, it seems these gangs are mostly local within the parish and they associate with the communities they are based in.”
