FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy start, warm & humid weather continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breezy, warm, and humid weather can be expected over the next couple of days as we await our next cold front.
Muggy morning starts near 70° will give way to afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible both today and Thursday, but most will stay dry.
Good rain chances arrive on Friday as the next cold front slowly eases into our area from the west. The good news is that the threat for any severe weather appears minimal at this point and rain amounts should be manageable on Friday. The arrival of the front, along with clouds and rainfall, should keep Friday’s highs closer to 80°.
Uncertainty remains in the forecast beyond Friday although model guidance is slowly coming into better agreement. We’ll keep a few showers in the forecast on Saturday, with good rain chances returning on Sunday as a wave of low pressure lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico.
Rain totals through the weekend are currently forecast to average 0.5″ to 1.0″ across our area, but that comes with higher-than-normal uncertainty.
The extended outlook points toward an unsettled weather pattern continuing into next week as temperatures gradually rebound to above-normal levels.
