Fight leads to stabbings at Zachary Walmart; store currently closed

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Two people were stabbed during a fight at the Walmart in Zachary on Wednesday, April 28, according to Police Chief David McDavid.
He added one of the victims is in serious condition.
According to McDavid, the ages of those involved are 13 to 18.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene.
Walmart is currently closed while the incident is investigated.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
