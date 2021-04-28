Family displaced after car crashes into home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family is displaced after a car crashed into their home on the corner of Fountain View and Bayou Fountain Wednesday, April 28, according to the St. George Fire Department.
The three residents who were home were uninjured. The driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated from the wreckage by St. George firefighters. The driver initially stated he needed no medical attention, but was later transported by EMS.
A dog was injured but was able to walk. It was taken to a local veterinarian by a neighbor. A second pet dog ran from the scene and returned shortly after the last fire engine cleared the scene.
The Red Cross was called and is assisting the four residents of the house, which is currently unlivable.
