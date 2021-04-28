EBR unveils new traffic light to get drivers through intersections quicker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish is setting up a new traffic light across the parish that is meant to get drivers through intersections quicker.
A new traffic light is coming to East Baton Rouge Parish, and it’s designed for drivers’ safety. It’s a flashing yellow traffic light, there’s already one located on Hooper and Mickens intersection near Central, and soon there’ll be all over the parish. East Baton Rouge Parish’s MOVE EBR program will install 70 new flashing yellow turn signals.
“To me a flashing yellow light means you can left once the intersection is clear through traffic. Once that’s done, you should not have any problem making that movement,” says Fred Raiford who is the director of transportation and drainage for EBR parish.
While a yellow light signals driver to yield, if you a driver pulls up to a flashing arrow it means they can turn left as long as there is no oncoming traffic. These new traffic lights will only be used in single left lanes.
“Today’s society, everybody is in a hurry there’s no question about that. You got to be there within seconds and when you are trying to make these turning movements sometimes when cars are coming, it ends up being serious accidents,” adds Raiford.
The Federal Highway Administration conducted several tests for these lights and approved them back in 2009. Their findings showed they do keep traffic flowing, helping drivers get where they need to go faster. Today, we asked folks in the parish what they think of the new lights.
Ginger Moak, who is an EBR resident, says, “When you see the green light a lot of people think that means they have the right to go, where you see the yellow caution light it will remind you that you need to pay attention to oncoming traffic, so yeah I think it will help.”
Another resident from EBR, Jeremy LaFloeur says, “I definitely think there’s going to be a little bit of growth period, but I don’t think it’s something that we’d never be able to understand.”
The Department of Transportation and Development says they have seen more of these traffic signals across the country and already they are benefitting drivers.
