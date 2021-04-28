EXCLUSIVE: Congressman-elect Troy Carter reacts to governor’s mandates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman-elect Troy Carter (D-La.) agreed to an exclusive interview about the latest COVID mandates by Gov. John Bel Edwards, just hours after they were announced.
Carter believes loosening mask restrictions shows Louisiana is moving in the right direction.
He said lifting capacity limits on venues, such as sporting events and outdoor gatherings will serve as a huge boost for the economy and the state.
However, he added Louisiana is not in the clear just yet.
”Although we’re turning the corner, we know that there are people that still have pre-existing conditions that may make them more susceptible, so I think people should be respectful of people because they don’t know what underlying issues they may have,” Carter explained. “We’re turning the corner; things are getting better but as we start to get back to that degree of normalcy, we should exercise with good caution.”
RELATED STORIES:
Carter is urging people to still mask up when necessary.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.