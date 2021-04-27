17-year-old fatally shot on Matilda Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 17-year-old was fatally shot on Matilda Street early Tuesday morning, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Rodrick Cook died from gunshot injuries after a shooting in the 1500 block of Matilda Street around 12:45 a.m. April 27, police say.
A second 17-year-old victim was also injured by gunfire and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).
