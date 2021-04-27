Woman travels from Virginia to Baton Rouge, to see announcement of Mulkey as head coach for Lady Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tiger fans from near and far came to see the historic announcement of Kim Mulkey as LSU Women’s Head Basketball Coach.
And one fan traveled around 1000 miles just to be here for this moment.
When Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey made her triumphant entrance into the P-MAC, fans went crazy, but especially one person.
Davis is originally from Houma, Louisiana but moved to Virginia five years ago.
“I decided at 9:30 last night, I’m going,” said Davis.
Davis flew all the way over to Baton Rouge, just to see Coach Mulkey introduced as head coach.
“I had a bed and breakfast and a catering business, I catered her wedding, I did the baptismal luncheon for her children. She’s just been a part of our family forever,” said Davis.
She says she has known Mulkey since she was 18 years old. And Davis says this was the perfect time for the coach to make what she calls, a ‘Decision of the heart.’
“And she is indeed the same person today that she was when I met her 41 years ago,” said Davis.
Bu she is not the only fan of Mulkey’s decision to relocate to Baton Rouge.
“I take it you’re a pretty big LSU Women’s Basketball fan for a while,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.
“Yes, for about like 25 years” said Stan Douglas, LSU Women’s Basketball fan.
Stan Douglas wore his special hat, decked out with swag, all the way from the glory days when the Lady Tigers made it to all those Final Four appearances.
He is ecstatic about the hiring of Mulkey.
“Well, after I quit jumping up and down, I was just, my heartbeat went back to normal, it was great.
I went and pulled my hat off the shelf and put my TAF (Tiger Athletic Foundation) coat on, and said let’s go,” said Douglas.
It’s brought a new level of excitement for fans, who have high hopes for the program.
“I don’t expect it (Final Four) the first year, but I think she will build the program to where fans want it to be,” said Jackie Thompson, LSU Women’s Basketball fan.
“LSU is getting the crown jewel,” said Davis.
“To everybody that loves LSU, we need your help. Don’t wait until we start winning to buy your season tickets. You have to help us get to that level of winning. When the game is close and tight, just one sell-out crowd will help us get there,” said Coach Mulkey.
Mulkey urging Tiger fans to be patient as she builds the program, but says she came here to win a national championship.
