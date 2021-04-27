Two killed in Assumption Parish crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police responded to a head-on collision in Assumption Parish on Tuesday, April 27.
According to authorities, the crash happened around 3:00 p.m on LA 1 near LA 1011.
The crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Donald Jones and 46-year-old Tyrone Clark, both of Thibodaux.
During the investigation state police discovered Jones was traveling north on LA 1 in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. For reasons still under investigation, Jones crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra that was traveling southbound on LA1. Jones suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Clark suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Tundra suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
According to officials speed is not suspected as a factor and all three occupants were properly restrained. This crash remains under investigation.
Toxicology reports are still pending at this time.
