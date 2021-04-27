Two killed in Assumption Parish crash

During the investigation state police discovered Jones was traveling north on LA 1 in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. For reasons still under investigation, Jones crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra that was traveling southbound on LA1. Jones suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Clark suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Tundra suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.