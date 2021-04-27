Sen. Cleo Fields wants law enforcement officers to change how they do things

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Louisiana lawmakers want to see changes to policing in the state.
A bill by Sen. Cleo Fields (D-Baton Rouge) would do five things. It requires agencies to revise their intervention training, turn their body cameras on whenever on duty, activate their dashcams once they turn on their flashing lights, and then prohibit the use of chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized.
“And then, fifth, it deals with no-knock warrants,” said Fields.
Several cases around the country involving no-knock warrants have resulted in unintended use of force.
“This is where we’ve had some of these instances where the police bust in, you know guns are drawn, firing happens, and ... people are either in the wrong place or ...” said Sen. Gary Smith (D-Norco).
“It usually happens in our community, not basically in your community,” replied Sen. Gregory Tarver (D-Shreveport).
But there was some confusion in the room about the part of the bill that mentions no-knock warrants. It states no-knock warrants can only be executed during the daytime and Tarver said he’s concerned because most crime happens at night.
“Because I think where the judges sign it and things like that, they ought to be able to do this thing day or night,” Tarver added.
“There is the exception in here that if a judge finds good cause, they can go anytime day or night,” Smith replied.
But it wasn’t just lawmakers who played a part in putting this together. A variety of local and state law enforcement agencies helped as well.
“Senator Fields allowed all parties to come to the table to voice our concerns and reach the language that you see before you,” said one law enforcement officer. “So, the language that you see is the result of state police, sheriffs, yes sir, everybody at the table.”
The bill passed with no objections. It’ll now head to the Senate floor for more debate.
