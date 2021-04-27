Riverside QB Gage Larvadain signs with Southeastern for football but will play basketball also

RESERVE, La. (WAFB) - A great little basketball player, plus one of this year’s Warrick Dunn Award finalists in football, made it officially known on Monday, April 26, that he’s making the move to Hammond America.
Riverside’s Gage Larvadain signed with Frank Scelfo’s Southeastern Lions.
It’s a football scholarship but the Lions will allow Larvadain to continue his hoops career as well.
During his senior season, Larvadain totaled 2,400 yards of offense and scored 33 touchdowns on the gridiron.
Then, on the hardwood, he averaged 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.
“Allowing me to play both sports, that was big in me picking Southeastern, for sure,” said Larvadain. “It is a football scholarship but Coach Scelfo told me that when God blesses you with abilities like that, then he should not hold me back from playing just one sport, so when he told me that, I just fell in love with him and his program.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.