LSU freshman named SEC Newcomer of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants has been named the Southeastern Conference Newcomer of the Week the league announced on Tuesday, April 27.
Pleasants was a key part in No. 15 LSU’s series win over No. 14 Kentucky over the weekend. The Houston, Tx. native hit .444 over the weekend and totaled four hits and 5 RBI. In the doubleheader against the Wildcats, Pleasants hit a home run in both games a three-run home run and a two-run long ball.
For the season, Pleasants is hitting .316 with 43 hits and a team leading 42-RBI and 10 homers. Pleasants ranks top 15 in the league in SEC games in batting average, slugging percentage, hits, RBI and home runs.
LSU will be at home in Tiger Park to take on the SEC leader Arkansas with game one beginning on Saturday, May 1.
