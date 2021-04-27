Jacoby Mathews commitment vaults LSU to No. 1 spot in 2022 recruiting rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the weekend Ed Orgeron landed a big recruit, in 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews. According to 247 Sports, Mathews is the third 5-star from the state of Louisiana to verbally commit to LSU. The others, St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard, and Neville offensive tackle Will Campbell. Coach O’s recruiting mantra of locking down “The Boot” is coming to fruition.
The LSU head coach broke down the importance of in-state recruiting on “Off the Bench” radio show.
“I know that how much, how much you get from a kid from the state of Louisiana. Not only a great character young man, hard worker, a winner, well-coached. So it’s a premium to keep your kids in-state. As we all know it’s always a battle. It’s a battle every day. It’s going to be a battle this year. But I’m pleased since I’ve been here, nine 5-stars have signed with LSU. We’re going to continue that trend,” said Ed Orgeron.
On-campus recruiting shut down since the pandemic started last March. June 1st, recruits can return to the Baton Rouge campus. Giving Coach O’s staff numerous opportunities to scout some of the best talent in the country.
“We haven’t seen a high school player workout in over a year. So June is going to be a tremendous month here. We have official visits coming in. We’re going to save the state of Louisiana guys, they’re going to come unofficially. We want them to come during the season. We’re going to get some guys from out of state. So big guys out of the state, some potential first-round draft picks are going to visit. So I’m excited about that,” said Orgeron.
Rivals ranks LSU’s 2022 class No. 1 in the country. Right now they have 13 commits.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.