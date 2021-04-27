THE INVESTIGATORS: Female officer asked to train replacement after being demoted, having pay cut

Dewey says his client has been a model officer. As one of only three women on the force, she’s racked up 16 certifications, was named officer of the year, and is one of the most senior officers with the department. All of that was still not enough to keep her from getting demoted. Wisham’s attorney says simply, it stinks. He tells WAFB his client wasn’t given a chance or an evaluation before the decision was made.