Gov. Edwards amends statewide mask mandate
(Source: Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff | April 27, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 4:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, April 27 that he is amending the statewide mask mandate.

Local governments and businesses can set their own mandates.

Masks will still be required in K-12 schools, colleges and universities, public transit, state buildings, and healthcare facilities.

Gov. Edwards issues updated masking guidelines in Louisiana on April 27, 2021. (Source: WAFB)

Gov. Edwards said the revision of the mandate is not an end to the recommendation of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

