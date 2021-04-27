Gonzales hosts boys’ and girls’ high school bowling state championships

By WAFB Staff | April 26, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 11:21 PM

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana high school boys’ and girls’ bowling team state championships took place at Premier Lanes in Gonzales on Monday, April 26.

The Central boys beat East Ascension, 19-8, while Brother Martin upset top seed Catholic. The Crusaders and Wildcats faced off in the finals, with Brother Martin winning 21.5-5.5.

The Central girls beat Dutchtown and nearly upset Archbishop Chappelle but fell 15-12 in the title match.

