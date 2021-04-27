FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer & dry weather continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Building high pressure and a strengthening southerly flow will result in above-normal temperatures over the next few days. Gulf moisture will also surge inland today in association with a warm front, resulting in at least a few isolated showers. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid 80s.
The warm-up continues over the next couple of days, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, and highs climbing into the upper 80s. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out on Wednesday, but most should stay dry.
Mainly dry weather will likely continue through at least the first half of Thursday before a chance of rain arrives during the latter part of the day as a storm system and associated cold front approach from the west.
Best rain chances are currently expected on Friday as the cold front an area of low pressure move through the region. However, uncertainty remains on how quickly the storm system will exit, with some guidance showing a quick end to the rains by Friday afternoon/evening, while other guidance shows decent rain chances lingering through the weekend. For now, we’ll keep low-end rain chances in the weekend forecast until details become clearer.
We’re more confident that the front will bring temperatures back down from Friday and through the weekend. Highs should top out in the upper 70s during that stretch, with lows in the upper 50s over the weekend.
