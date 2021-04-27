FAQ: Statewide mask guidelines

On Tuesday, April 27, Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference to announce new guidelines regarding the statewide mask mandate.
The state has was first placed under the mandate in July 2020. Although masks are still encouraged, some restrictions have been lifted.
Q: Are there any places where masks are required?
A: Yes. The mandate remains in place in the following situations:
- K-12 schools
- Colleges and universities
- Public transportation
- Many state government buildings
- Health care facilities
Q: Do all children have to wear a face mask?
A: Children under the age of 8 do not have to wear a mask. However, the CDC does recommend children as young as 2-years-old should also wear a face mask. It is not recommended for those under 2.
Q: If I have a breathing or medical condition, do I have to wear a mask?
A: No. And you are not required to have a note from a medical professional to prove that condition.
Q: Do I need to wear a face covering outdoors?
A: Transmission in an outdoor setting is very low.
Q: Do I need to wear a face covering in restaurants, coffee shops, dining areas, and food courts
A: Each business is allowed to set its own requirements. Private businesses can require patrons to wear a mask, or no longer have any mask requirements. Each parish can also set its own guidelines.
Q: Do I have to wear a mask while in church?
A: A church falls under the heading of a private business, so each church can set its own requirements.
Q: What can a business do if someone refuses to wear a mask?
A: If a patron refuses to wear a mask after being asked to do so, that person is considered to be trespassing and the business owner can ask for law enforcement assistance to have that person removed.
