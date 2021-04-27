Family of Seacor Power victim Ernest Williams files lawsuit

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The family of another victim of the Seacor Power capsizing tragedy in the Gulf of Mexico on April 13 has filed a lawsuit.
Brandy Williams Norris, the daughter of crewmember Ernest J. Williams Jr., 69, of Arnaudville, filed the suit on behalf of the Williams family on Tuesday, April 27, in St. Mary Parish against Seacor Marine, Seacor Liftboats, Talos Energy, and SEMCO.
The lawsuit states the family is seeking damages and requests a trial by jury.
