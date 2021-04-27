BRFD arrests woman suspected of setting fire to house with 2 children inside

Shannon Blackson (Source: Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff | April 27, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 9:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has made an arrest in connection with a fire at a home on Howell Drive that had two children inside at the time.

BRFD investigators, with assistance from BRPD, arrested Shannon Blackson, 39, on Monday, April 26. She is charged with aggravated arson, terrorizing, and criminal damage to property.

A pre-teen and toddler told fire crews they were home alone on South Howell Drive when something crashed through their window. Whatever it was sparked a blaze that got so big it spread to the roof.

The kids were able to make it out without any injuries.

