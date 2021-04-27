Board votes to give BRPD officer his job back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police officer Siya Creel has won his appeal and has gotten his job back.
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul fired Creel in December 2020, saying Creel violated departmental policy by doing an interview for a YouTube channel without getting prior approval. The interview was about billboards that had been placed around the parish that was critical of both the chief and the city’s high rate of homicides.
Creel appealed his termination to the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.
The board reversed the chief’s termination and gave Creel an 87-day suspension without pay, which he has already served.
The appeal hearing before the civil service board lasted nearly ten hours, ending at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
It was revealed during the meeting that other BRPD officers who had violations similar to Creel’s were only suspended for a day or two.
Creel’s attorney, Jill Craft, claimed the chief only fired Creel as retaliation for making him look back in public.
The board voted 5-0 to give Creel his job back.
A date for Creel to return to the force has not yet been set.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.