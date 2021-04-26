WATCH: Kim Mulkey’s Coach O impression

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “Coach O – how you doin’ man,” Coach Kim Mulkey shouted in her best “Coach O” impression as the two met on the LSU campus Monday morning.
Mulkey, who will be formally introduced as LSU’s new head women’s basketball coach at 5 p.m. today, arrived on campus mid-morning.
”Welcome home,” LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron said as the two embraced.
Mulkey, a Louisiana native, told Orgeron she was once driving in south Louisiana when she came upon his small hometown of Cut Off, Louisiana. She told him she thought she better turn around or else she would fall into the Gulf of Mexico.
Mulkey asked, “Isn’t that where you’re from?”
“Yes ma’am,” Coach O replied.
“Don’t you ma’am me, I’m younger than you,” Coach Mulkey jokingly replied.
Mulkey is 58. Coach O is 59.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.