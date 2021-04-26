United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.

CHAUVIN, La. (WVUE) -The United Cajun Navy continued their search for missing Seacor members Sunday in Chauvin, tracking their progress with regular updates on their social media accounts.
On a live stream via Facebook, United Cajun Navy volunteers said they found several life jackets and hard hats branded by Seacor and that their hope is the items belong to the crewmembers that are missing.
United Cajun Navy President Todd Terrell said on Monday they are bringing in cadaver dogs to search the Chauvin Island area, around Harbor Light Marina, after finding Seacor life vests.
There will be boats, airboats, drones, sea planes, helicopters, marsh buggies, drones, ATV’s, and people walking the marsh in a coordinated search effort for the missing Seacor Crewmen.
“7 families are still missing their loved ones and are hoping to get closure on their son, brother, friend. Prayers have led us to an area that could possibly help us bring these missing crewmen home.”
Seven men remain missing since April 13 when the Seacor Power lift boat capsized in unexpectedly rough weather in the Gulf of Mexico.
Six men were rescued.
