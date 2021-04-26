‘She’s a very determined person,’ Kim Mulkey’s hometown roars with excitement over new coaching job

TICKFAW, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey has officially returned to her Louisiana roots.
“When I found out the news yesterday, I was excited because I know the girl, I know the family, grew up with her,” Mulkey’s classmate from Hammond High, Jeffery Legoria said. “I know she’s a great coach.”
From the mark she’s left on her hometown of Tickfaw, Louisiana, to the Hi-Ho #1 Barbeque in Hammond and beyond, family, friends, and classmates are ecstatic that she’s finally back.
“I mean, you just look at her track record,” family friend Dennis Guagliardo said. “What she’s done, and she’s not going to stop doing it. She’s a very determined person. When she puts her mind on something, it gets done.”
Mulkey has had success on every level. She went to Hammond High School and led the basketball team to four state championship titles.
“She’s going to bring quality,” Guagliardo said. “She’s a hard worker. She was the valedictorian at Hammond High.”
Many continued to cheer her on when she played at Louisiana Tech from 1980-1984. She reached the Final Four each of those years, winning two national titles.
Mulkey won a gold medal as a member of the 1984 Olympic team and three national championships with Baylor as a coach.
She was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the first woman to win the NCAA tournament as a player, an assistant coach and a head coach.
Whether they grew up, played ball, or lived down the road from Mulkey, many say the PMAC will be packed to support the Louisiana legend. There said their arms are wide open for her welcome home.
“She’s going to bring Hammond up, and we’re very excited here in Hammond, Louisiana,” said Legoria.
