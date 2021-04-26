WATCH LIVE: ‘I’m home’ - Kim Mulkey speaks for first time as head coach of women’s basketball team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Athletic Department will officially introduce Louisiana native Kim Mulkey as the new head coach of the LSU women’s basketball team at 5 p.m. Monday, April 26 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) on LSU’s campus.
Mulkey will also hold her first news conference as the new coach of the Lady Tigers. The event is open to the public and will be carried live on WAFB-TV and in this story.
LSU announced Mulkey’s hiring on Sunday, April 25.
Mulkey who has won national collegiate basketball titles as both a player and coach has deep ties to Louisiana.
As a player, the Tickfaw, La. native, helped lead Hammond High School to four consecutive state championship games and two national titles at Louisiana Tech.
In 2000, Mulkey took over the Baylor program and won three NCAA Championships in 2005, 2012, and 2019. She also led the Bears to 11 Big 12 regular season titles and 10 Big 12 tournament titles. She was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2019 a three-time USBWA National Coach of the Year in 2011, 2012, and 2019 and seven-time Big 12 Coach of the Year.
Her son Kramer Robinson played on the LSU baseball team from 2014 to 2017.
Mulkey replaces outgoing LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas who resigned on Saturday, April 24.
Fargas, the second-winningest coach in program history, went 177-129 (.578 winning percentage) with the Lady Tigers in 10 seasons.
