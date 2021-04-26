Kim Mulkey arrives in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana native Kim Mulkey arrived in Baton Rouge Monday morning ahead of a news conference later today to officially introduce her as LSU’s new women’s basketball coach.
LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade and LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri were on hand at the Baton Rouge airport when a private plane arrived with Mulkey and several of her current coaching staff just after 9 a.m. Monday.
LSU will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. today at the LSU Assembly Center to welcome her as the new coach. Fans are invited to attend.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to be in attendance. Mulkey’s son, former LSU baseball player Kramer Robertson, is flying in later today to attend the announcement, he told WAFB-TV.
WAFB will air the news conference live.
As Mulkey departed Waco Monday, she thanked the many Baylor fans who have supported her and the team over the years.
