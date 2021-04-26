Jury finds Kenneth Gleason guilty of first degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The jury has found Kenneth Gleason guilty of first degree murder on Monday night.
Gleason was on trial for first degree murder for the two killings of Bruce Cofield and Donald Smart, both of whom are black. Race played a key role in this case as prosecutor Dana Cummings said Gleason was “hunting black men” during his five day “reign of terror” in Baton Rouge back in September of 2017.
The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.
