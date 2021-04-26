THE INVESTIGATORS: DA drops more drug cases tied to potential corruption within BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office has dropped even more drug cases tied directly to potential corruption within the narcotics division with BRPD.
Last month, 640 cases were dropped by the office, ranging from possession to weapons charges dating back as far as to 2015. All of those cases that were dropped were handled by officers Jeremiah Ardoin and Jason Acree. Both men were charged after departmental investigations seemed to expose corruption within the agency. Now 72 additional cases have been dropped by the DA’s office. Those include cases that date back to as far as 2017 and involved cases as recent as January 2021. All of these dropped cases were also handled by officers Ardoin and Acree.
These additional cases have been dropped more than a month after four high-ranking detectives within the narcotics division were reassigned.
Those four supervisors who were reassigned to uniform patrol include Sgt. Drew White, Lt. Jeff Pittman, Sgt. Shane Mouch and Sgt. Seht Sinclair. The four men that were transferred have not been accused of any wrongdoing.
“This is just part of the experience of being within the criminal justice system; there are some bad apples,” said Jarrett Ambeau, a criminal defense attorney. “And those people who are in the positions of power that officers have and are a bad apple, you affect the liberty of individuals every single day.”
Ardoin and Acree are both currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of their cases.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.