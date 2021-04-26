THE INVESTIGATORS: DA drops more drug cases tied to potential corruption within BRPD

Last month, 640 cases were dropped by the office, ranging from possession to weapons charges dating back as far as to 2015. All of those cases that were dropped were handled by officers Jeremiah Ardoin and Jason Acree. Both men were charged after departmental investigations seemed to expose corruption within the agency. Now 72 additional cases have been dropped by the DA’s office. Those include cases that date back to as far as 2017 and involved cases as recent as January 2021. All of these dropped cases were also handled by officers Ardoin and Acree.