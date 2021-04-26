2 injured in small plane crash in Slaughter

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured when a small plane crashed at an airfield in the city limits of Slaughter Monday, April 26, according to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.
Sheriff Travis said his agency assisted the Slaughter Police Department in responding to the crash.
One person was transported to an area hospital by helicopter and another person was transported by ambulance.
The sheriff said officials in East Feliciana Parish notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the crash and federal officials are currently en route to Slaughter to investigate the crash.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
