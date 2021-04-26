Four-berry fruit cobbler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What could be more Southern than cobbler! We see it every way from peach to blackberry. We have taken four great Louisiana berries and combined them to make a great twist on a great traditional Southern dessert.
Prep Time: 1 Hour
Yields: 8–10 Servings
Ingredients for Filling:
1 pint strawberries, halved
1 pint blueberries
1 pint blackberries
1 pint raspberries
juice of 1 orange
grated zest of 1 orange
juice of 1 lemon
grated zest of ¼ lemon
2 tbsps Grand Marnier, optional
¼ cup sugar
5 tbsps cornstarch
2 tsps ground cinnamon
Method for Filling:
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients for filling and mix lightly. Let set for 5 minutes. Place berry mixture into an 8-inch soufflé dish and set aside.
Ingredients for Topping:
¼ cup butter, softened
¼ cup sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 cup flour
vanilla ice cream for serving
Method for Topping:
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, combine butter, sugar and cinnamon, mixing well with a fork. Add flour until crumbly. Sprinkle topping mixture evenly over berry fillings in soufflé dish. Place in center of oven rack and bake 40 minutes or until brown and bubbly. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.