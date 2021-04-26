Former LSU Tiger will wear No. 7 following NFL rule change

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger great and NFL All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson will be wearing No. 7 for the Minnesota Vikings this upcoming season following the NFL new rule change.
The NFL loosened its restrictions on what numbers players can wear, players like Peterson will now be able to wear single digit numbers, which only kickers and quarterbacks were able to wear.
Peterson wore No. 7 during his high school career and wore it during his entire career for the Tigers. The No. 7 at LSU is iconic and is now traditionally given out to the next playmaker on the team.
During his career at LSU Peterson won the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the top defensive player in college football in 2010 and he also won the Jim Thorpe Award going to the top defensive back. He was also a two time first-team All-American.
After Peterson wore No. 7 it was passed down to the likes of Tyrann Mathieu, who was a finalist for the Heisman in 2011. Mathieu also won the Chuck Bednarik Award in 2011, the 2011 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American.
Leonard Fournette, DJ Chark, Grant Delpit have all worn No. 7 for the LSU Tigers during their careers.
