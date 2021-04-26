Former, current LSU students sue university for alleged Title IX violations

By WAFB Staff | April 26, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 3:53 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A class action lawsuit has been filed in federal court against LSU by former and current students, claiming the school violated Title IX laws.

It was filed Monday, April 26.

“The LSU Title IX and sexual misconduct response program has been in a state of neglect and dysfunction,” the suit states.

“For years, LSU and the Tiger Athletic Foundation have ignored known systemic issues in LSU’s response to reports of sexual misconduct in favor of promoting and glorifying LSU student-athletes and coaches to reap the financial and reputational benefits of a venerated college football program,” the document adds.

The lawsuit named six former students as plaintiffs and identified others as “Jane Does.” It added the plaintiffs expect the damages to exceed $5 million.

The university, LSU Board of Supervisors, Tiger Athletic Foundation, F. King Alexander, and others are named as defendants.

The suit comes less than two months after LSU made the report from a third-party law firm available that showed the university’s failure at investigating sexual assault and violence cases.

