Former, current LSU students sue university for alleged Title IX violations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A class action lawsuit has been filed in federal court against LSU by former and current students, claiming the school violated Title IX laws.
It was filed Monday, April 26.
“The LSU Title IX and sexual misconduct response program has been in a state of neglect and dysfunction,” the suit states.
“For years, LSU and the Tiger Athletic Foundation have ignored known systemic issues in LSU’s response to reports of sexual misconduct in favor of promoting and glorifying LSU student-athletes and coaches to reap the financial and reputational benefits of a venerated college football program,” the document adds.
The lawsuit named six former students as plaintiffs and identified others as “Jane Does.” It added the plaintiffs expect the damages to exceed $5 million.
The university, LSU Board of Supervisors, Tiger Athletic Foundation, F. King Alexander, and others are named as defendants.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU student-athletes discuss solutions to Title IX reports
- LSU goes all but silent on Title IX failures; lawmakers look toward what’s next
- LSU Health Shreveport responds to report that EEOC complaints have been filed against the medical school
- Shreveport medical school leader responds to report that he’s being investigated for alleged sexism
- LSU releases action plan to improve response to sexual misconduct allegations
- LSU Shreveport medical school leader responds to report that he’s being investigated for alleged sexism
- ‘We have a lot of work to do’: LSU Interim Vice President for Civil Rights & Title IX says in letter
- ‘That was sickening to hear’: Orgeron comments on investigation into sexual assault reporting at LSU
- LSU releases law firm’s review of sexual misconduct cases; two athletic officials suspended
- Oregon State to meet on possible discipline to former LSU President F. King Alexander
- LSU football employee intends to file $50M lawsuit against board of supervisors, Les Miles, and others
- Feds launch Title IX compliance probe at LSU
The suit comes less than two months after LSU made the report from a third-party law firm available that showed the university’s failure at investigating sexual assault and violence cases.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.