FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to the day, warmer week ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The final week of April will deliver a welcomed run of fairly quiet weather through at least Wednesday or Thursday of this week. However, while not a lot of rain is expected, the tradeoff will be a trend toward temperatures running a good bit above-normal.
For today, look for a mix of sun and clouds and a mild afternoon, with highs topping out in the low 80s. Winds will shift around to the southeast by this afternoon, marking the arrival of warmer, more humid air moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.
That southerly flow will result in rather muggy morning starts for the remainder of the week, with lows only reaching the mid to upper 60s. And building high pressure will send afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80s from Tuesday through Thursday.
While not much rain is expected through Thursday, that’s not to say there won’t be any. A slight chance of showers is in the forecast on Tuesday and once again on Thursday.
It looks as though our next good chance of rain will potentially arrive for the final day of April. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday as a slow-moving cold front approaches the area.
April 2021 already stands as the second wettest on record for Baton Rouge, in records back to 1892, so we’ll keep an eye out to see if the standing record of 14.84″ of rain in 1980 gets threatened.
Beyond Friday, some uncertainty remains on whether the rains will linger or whether we’ll see improving weather into the first weekend of May.
