BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are celebrating Cinco de Mayo Cajun style with these amazing Crawfish Nachos! Loaded with crawfish tails, “piquant” cheese sauce, sweet peppers and andouille sausage… Need I say more! It will surely become a hit at any party or gathering.
Prep Time: 45 Minutes
Yields: 6–8 Servings
Ingredients:
1 pound crawfish tails, rinsed and drained
1 (11-ounce) package tortilla chips
1 (14-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 (14-ounce) package quesadilla melting cheese
Creole seasoning to taste
1 tbsp minced garlic
1 pound smoked andouille sausage, coarsely chopped
1½ pounds mini tricolor sweet peppers, seeded and thinly sliced
1 jalapeño, seeded and thinly sliced
lime wedges to serve
lime zest to garnish
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley for garnish
guacamole, optional
sour cream, optional
shredded Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, optional
Method:
Preheat oven to 425°F. In a medium saucepan, heat milk over medium heat until steaming. Slowly add melting cheese, Creole seasoning and garlic, whisking constantly until smooth. Remove from heat and keep warm. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, cook andouille 6–8 minutes until browned. Remove and drain well. Arrange andouille, sweet peppers and jalapeño on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes or until peppers are softened. Add crawfish and bake until heated through, about 5 additional minutes. Remove crawfish mixture from oven. To serve, arrange chips in a large serving dish then top with crawfish mixture and warm cheese sauce. Garnish with lime wedges, zest and parsley. Add your favorite topping such as guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese as desired. Serve immediately.
