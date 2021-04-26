Crawfish nachos

Preheat oven to 425°F. In a medium saucepan, heat milk over medium heat until steaming. Slowly add melting cheese, Creole seasoning and garlic, whisking constantly until smooth. Remove from heat and keep warm. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, cook andouille 6–8 minutes until browned. Remove and drain well. Arrange andouille, sweet peppers and jalapeño on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes or until peppers are softened. Add crawfish and bake until heated through, about 5 additional minutes. Remove crawfish mixture from oven. To serve, arrange chips in a large serving dish then top with crawfish mixture and warm cheese sauce. Garnish with lime wedges, zest and parsley. Add your favorite topping such as guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese as desired. Serve immediately.