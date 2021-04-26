Beef, black bean and chorizo chili

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When considering the perfect dish to feed a crowd, whether the gathering is for a holiday, family barbecue or tailgating, chili is always a great option. One of the most flavorful cuisines to arrive in Louisiana came from the Spanish. They brought beef, beans and chorizo with them and combined these 3 ingredients to make a unique stew-like dish we call chili. Enjoy!
Prep Time: 2 Hours
Yields: 10 Servings
Ingredients:
2 pounds beef stew meat, divided
2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
4 links Spanish chorizo sausage, thinly sliced
1 tbsp bacon fat
2 cups diced onions
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced green bell peppers
½ cup diced red bell peppers
½ cup diced yellow bell peppers
12 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
2 tbsps chopped chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
3 tbsps tomato paste
2 tsps sugar
1 tsp salt
2 tsps unsweetened cocoa
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp ground cumin
1 cup dry red wine
¼ cup fresh lime juice
4 cups beef stock
1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, chopped and juices reserved
2 tbsps masa harina
1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
Method:
In a large Dutch oven, heat bacon fat over medium-high heat. Add chorizo and sauté 3–5 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove chorizo from pan and set aside. Add half of beef to pan and sauté 5–7 minutes or until browned. Remove beef from pan and set aside. Repeat procedure with remaining beef. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic to the pan and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add cooked beef, chorizo, chopped chiles, tomato paste, sugar, salt, cocoa, coriander, oregano and cumin to pan and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in red wine, lime juice, beef stock and tomatoes with juices then bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Gradually stir in masa harina. Add pinto beans and black beans then bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 30 additional minutes.
