Beef, black bean and chorizo chili

In a large Dutch oven, heat bacon fat over medium-high heat. Add chorizo and sauté 3–5 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove chorizo from pan and set aside. Add half of beef to pan and sauté 5–7 minutes or until browned. Remove beef from pan and set aside. Repeat procedure with remaining beef. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic to the pan and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add cooked beef, chorizo, chopped chiles, tomato paste, sugar, salt, cocoa, coriander, oregano and cumin to pan and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in red wine, lime juice, beef stock and tomatoes with juices then bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Gradually stir in masa harina. Add pinto beans and black beans then bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 30 additional minutes.