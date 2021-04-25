21-year-old man killed in shooting on North Donmoor Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday night.
According to police, Carlton Phillips, 21, was found dead inside of a car in the 1000 block of North Donmoor Avenue around 8 p.m. April 24.
Police believe that the shooting may be drug related. The suspect is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP
