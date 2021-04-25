REPORT: LSU’s Jalen Cook headed to Tulane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2019 Mr. Louisiana Basketball Jalen Cook, a graduate of Walker High School announced via Twitter that he would be transferring to Tulane.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to play the game I love most. I know that through him all things are possible,” Cook said in his Twitter post. “I want to give a huge thanks to my family, my friends and fans for pushing me and standing by me every way throughout my basketball career.”
Cook, a 6-foot point guard entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 15 played in only 20 games for the Tigers this past season and averaged 3.1 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Cook had no starts for LSU had averaged just 7.5 minutes per game for the Tigers.
The Walker, La. native scored a career high 11 points and had two assists against Georgia in February. He made 4-of-6 field goals, including two three-pointers and one free throw.
“I’m extremely blessed for my parents and brothers! I want to thank LSU and all my brothers I made there that pushed me. The memories made at LSU will last forever,” Cook stated. “With that being said I will continue my basketball and academic career at Tulane University!!”
