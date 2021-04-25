No. 15 LSU sweeps doubleheader against No. 14 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The hot hitting for the Tigers continued in the second game of LSU’s doubleheader against No. 14 Kentucky as they swept both games.
No. 15 LSU (28-15, 10-8 SEC) combined for 20 runs on 21 hits in the two wins against No. 14 Kentucky (32-12, 7-11 SEC) on Sunday, April 25 in John Cropp Stadium. Of the 21 hits the Tigers combined for six home runs as LSU won their first series in Lexington under Beth Torina.
Ali Kilponen (12-6) got the win in the circle for the Tigers and came into relief to pitch for starter Shelby Wickersham. Kilponen went 6.2 innings, allowing three hits, one run and struck out two batters.
Kentucky got things started in the first inning with three runs off of Wickersham before being replaced. Amanda Doyle got the Tigers on the board in the top of the second inning with a solo home run to center field.
After pitching a scoreless frame in the bottom of the second inning the Tigers erupted for 9 runs in the top of the third inning to take a 10-3 lead.
Georgia Clark and Taylor Pleasants scored on a throwing error to start things in the third to tie it at 3-3.
Morgan Cummins hit her third home run of the series, a three-run home run to left field to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead. Taylor Tidwell would follow things up with a solo home run to make it 7-3.
Ciara Briggs added another run on a RBI double to make it 8-3.
Pleasants capped things off with a two-run home run to center field to make it 10-3.
The Tigers will return home to take on Arkansas on Saturday, May, 1.
