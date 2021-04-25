No. 15 LSU erupts for 10 runs to even series against No. 14 Kentucky

LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants (No. 17) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | April 25, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 2:52 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU erupted for 10 runs on 11 hits to even the series against No. 14 Kentucky to take game one of a doubleheader 10-7 at John Cropp Stadium.

Of the 11 hits the Tigers had two were home runs totaling five RBI, a three-run homer by Taylor Pleasants in the first to put LSU up 3-0 and then a two-run home run in the top of the third from Morgan Cummins to make it 5-2.

Shelbi Sunseri (7-5) got the win in the circle for LSU and went seven innings allowing seven hits, five runs and striking out two batters.

LSU had multi-run innings that helped propel the Tigers (27-15, 9-8 SEC) over Kentucky (32-11, 7-10 SEC) a three run first, two runs in the third, two runs in the fifth and a three-run sixth inning.

The Wildcats did attempt a three-run seventh inning comeback, but that the rally fell short.

