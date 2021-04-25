FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A beautiful Sunday is on tap with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80, with lower humidity.
High pressure will yield more great weather the next several days, as our next chance of rain won’t be until midweek.
In the meantime, we’ll have clear skies today and tonight, with tonight getting cool once again, lows in the mid to upper 50s by daybreak Monday.
Monday and Tuesday both look dry with highs in the lower 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds.
It’s a good thing we’re getting a break from all the rain, as this April is the second wettest on record, and we’re only two inches away from the all-time record set back over 40 years ago.
Temperatures this week will be in the 80s the first half of the week, then in the 70s towards the end of the work week.
Thursday looks to be the best chance for rain, at this time, it’s unclear whether or not there will be a severe weather threat...stay tuned!
