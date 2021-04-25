EBRSO: Man acted in self-defense in fatal motel shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say a fatal shooting near Siegen Lane Saturday night was an act of self-defense.
According to EBRSO, Aaron Hudson, was shot and killed by Kenneth Jobbers April 24.
The shooting happened at Motel 6 on Rieger Road around 7:45 p.m.
Allegedly, Hudson began questioning Jobbers about dealing drugs in his area.
Deputies say Hudson then entered Jobbers’ motel room and pulled out a gun.
Jobbers allegedly retrieved his own gun and shot Hudson.
At this time, the alleged shooter is not being charged for the homicide.
He was arrested on other charges including possession of marijuana and possession of schedule I drugs.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.