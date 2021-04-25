DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points, Spurs beat Pelicans 110-108

Pelicans: Williamson reached the 2,000th-point mark in his 79th game, the 10th fastest in NBA history, tying him with Rick Barry and Elgin Baylor. … The Pelicans dropped 4 1/2 games behind San Antonio for 10th place in the Western Conference, the final play-in spot. The Spurs also hold a 2-1 series edge on New Orleans. … Coach Stan Van Gundy said G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (high ankle sprain) is escalating his physical activity and may return for the final 10 days. … G Josh Hart (finger surgery) is behind that pace,