BRPD investigating two separate shootings; 1 person dead
By WAFB Staff | April 25, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 8:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two different shootings on Sunday night.

According to EMS, one person is dead at Prescott and Beechwood after a shooting.

BRPD is also responding to a shooting in the 5100 block of Adams Avenue.

The condition or number of injuries of the second incident is unknown and details are limited at this time.

If you have information on either incident, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 344-STOP.

