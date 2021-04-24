What you need to know on Election Day Saturday, April 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, April 24 is Election Day in Louisiana.
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Five parishes will vote in both multi-parish races (such as United States Representative) and local/municipal offices: DeSoto, Jefferson, Morehouse, Sabine and Winn.
- 21 parishes will vote only on multi-parish offices (such as United States Representative): Ascension, Assumption, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Iberville, Madison, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Red River, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Tensas, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge and West Carroll.
- Two parishes will vote only on local/municipal offices: Calcasieu and Lafourche.
- 13 parishes will have proposition elections only: Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Jackson, Livingston, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Vermilion.
- 23 parishes will have no elections: Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Washington and West Feliciana.
WHAT YOU SHOULD REMEMBER
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.
