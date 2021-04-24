Super “pink” Moon to shine in the sky Monday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first supermoon of 2021 will be in full view Monday night, peaking at 10:32 P.M. CDT.
The supermoon always appears bigger and brighter, as much as 30% brighter and up to 15% bigger than a typical full moon. This is because of the proximity of the earth and moon.
The name “supermoon” is given to both full and new moons that happen when the moon is the closest in its orbit to earth. This point is known as perigee, and occurs several times per year. It’s called the Pink Moon because it signifies the time of year when this full moon coincides with the time when herb moss pinks. The moon won’t literally appear pink.
There will be several supermoons this year, as typical. The next supermoon won’t be long away, coming May 26, 2021, at 6:14 AM CDT.
