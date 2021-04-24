New bill looks to put Title IX issues to rest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor Edwards said in his state of the state address that fixing issues involving Title IX on college campuses was one of the things at the top of his legislative agenda. Representative Aimee Freeman (D) believes her bill will meet the standards that the Governor and the survivors are looking for.
“In the spring of 2019 I was sexually assaulted and that entire semester I endured a horrible cycle of abuse”, said Ricky Bryant, an LSU student who testified during Saturday’s meeting.
Powerful testimonies were shared in the house education’s committee meeting, where Rep. Aimee Freeman (D) laid out her bills plan to put an end to sexual assault on college campuses.
“I carry this instrument as we say through the legislature, but I do it on behalf of survivors of sexual assault, survivors of abuse, that many had the courage to come and testify in this building to tell their story and those who were not able to share their stories at this time”, said Freeman.
It requires any employee who directly deals with a student claiming they’re a victim of sexual assault to report it to the title ix coordinator where it will then go up the chain of command. Failure to do so would cause their job to be terminated.
“It sent me on a downward spiral where I wanted to take my own life”, said Bryant.
Prior to the meeting Rep. Freeman amended her bill to change the wording of power-based violence to power-based abuse.
“That’s a better term because it covers things besides sexual assault. It covers assault, it covers cyberstalking”, said Freeman.
It also puts a hold on transfer students accused of abuse who flee cases from another school without removing their due process.
“The hold only keeps a student from skipping from campus to campus to avoid a hearing”, said another lady who helped author the bill”, said Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed.
Although the bill was unanimously voted favorable there was concern about getting everything right and making sure they aren’t neglecting the possibility of innocent students and teachers being affected by false accusations with any holes in the bill.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.