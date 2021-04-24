National Drug Take-Back Day plays its part in the opioid crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands were caught off guard by the pandemic and the loneliness it brought into their lives. Causing many to either relapse or unwillingly head down the path of addiction.
“We’ve had over 60 boxes, these boxes are full, we’ve seen over an excess of 200 vehicles come through and the response from the community has been great, very appreciative to have these kinds of events take place”, said SGT. Don Coppola with BRPD.
Drop off locations such as BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway were open to drop off any unwanted narcotics. The narcotics were then loaded into boxes and shipped off out of state to be properly disposed.
“Baton Rouge Police Department has a permanent drop box so 7 days a week, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day you’re able to come and utilize that drop box as well”, said Coppola.
The purpose is to help keep highly addictive medication not only out of your hands but away from children as well.
“Once they take that medication, especially the pharmaceuticals they have today and the strength that they are, one time and it becomes addictive”, said addiction survivor Laura Simon.
Every year there’s an effort all over the state and country to take back any of your prescription drugs that might be lingering around your homes. Members of Still Water Refuge for Hope have events these to help bring addiction survivors together.
“Anything that’s taking you away from your normal life, it’s starting to be habit forming. And your finances you’re gonna notice some differences”, said another addiction survivor Mark Robertson.
Folks today told me that community and fellowship are the two biggest assets in their road to recovery and urge anyone who has unnecessary drugs in their homes to simply let them go.
