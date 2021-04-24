LSU to play doubleheader on Sunday against Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU will play a doubleheader against No. 14 Kentucky on Sunday, April 25 at John Cropp Stadium due to inclement weather.
The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN2, the second game of the doubleheader will begin 30 minutes after the end of the first game and can be streamed on SEC Network+.
The Tigers dropped the opening game of the series to Kentucky on Friday, April 23 7-5. LSU has not done well in the past two weekend series openers having dropped the first game to both Missouri and North Carolina State, but they did go on to sweep both doubleheaders.
